KPC launches initiative to help men set better standards

WESTERN BUREAU:

The male members of staff at the Knockalva Polytechnic College (KPC) in Hanover have decided to take on an ambitious initiative, which they hope will help them in their quest to set and achieve better standards in their various endeavours.

The initiative, which is being undertaken under the theme ‘Men Setting the Standard’, had its debut last Friday during a seminar at the college campus, which had males from all the various departments in attendance.

“The good thing about it is that it did not originate from any policy set by the administration, but was conceptualised by the men on the team,” said KPC Principal Pauleen Reid. “They felt that some of our men have not had the opportunity to be exposed to some of the issues which affect their lives, and they decided that they would come together and put on this seminar.”

In what was a four-hour session, which attracted farmhands, cleaners, and administrative and academic staff, the participants were taken through presentations on a range of subjects, including personal development, setting standards of achievement, behaviour, and good manners on and off the job, and personal healthcare.

Semois Rodrigues, a dormitory supervisor at the college, told the participants that they were created to be leaders but because many were failing in their various functions, the women have had to step up to the plate and take on that role.

Verrol Wynter, a Caribbean Maritime University training officer, in his presentation, spoke on the value of men tapping into their soft skills, such as personality traits, and displaying characteristics that will help them to get along better with others in the society.

“Your aim should be on setting standards, using the simple things to enhance who you are and your relationships in all areas of your lives,” said Wynter.

Wynter added that the majority of today’s men were not setting good standards, which is undermining the need for them to step up and play the role expected of them in society.

“I believe that in order to create a change in societal standards, we have to first begin with the men,” said Wynter, who further noted that men need to look within themselves for answers.

The need to develop and promote soft skills was also underscored by Kanhai Skeen, the National Commercial Bank regional manager and chairman of the KPC board of governors, who schooled the men on how to prepare a proper resume. He also spoke to them about the importance of proper grooming and decorum on the job.

The matter of personal health and hygiene were also delved into by Dr Anika Anderson, the emergency operations officer at the Hanover Health Department, who was most compelling in spelling out personal grooming in the workplace.

The other presenters at the seminar included Guild President Kevon Foster, who commended the men on the initiative; Denver Green; lecturer Olalekan Babatunde; and Damion Clarke, a student.