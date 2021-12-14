More than 900 JPs commissioned this year

Some 941 Justices of the Peace have been commissioned so far this year as the Ministry of Justice continues its campaign to increase the number of JPs in Jamaica.

The Ministry says the cohort is an increase from last year's total of 617 JPs commissioned.

St Andrew saw the largest number of newly appointed JPs with 229 persons, followed by St Catherine with 207 individuals.

The justice ministry highlighted the critical role JPs play in the administration of justice in Jamaica.

It said that virtual sensitisation sessions were used to build their capacity by providing the JPs with useful information relating to land matters, estate matters, child abuse, domestic violence, tax administration, the National Identification System and existing alternative justice services.

To date, 2,229 JPs have benefited from five online sensitisation sessions hosted by the Ministry.

JPs provide useful information to their communities and perform an array of functions and duties including authenticating documents, serving as lay magistrates and serving on the Spirit Licensing Authority.

Citizens who wish to become JPs should complete the application form found on the Ministry's website moj.gov.jm and submit the completed form along with supporting documents to the custos of their parish.

