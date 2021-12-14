New Wave’s Celebrity Closet– A fundraiser that fuses fashion and thrifting

Mini Jamaica’s showroom was transformed into a thrift store on Saturday for New Wave’s Celebrity Closet, giving new life to clothing and shoes with the goal of raising funds for charity.

Conceptualiser Lindsey Lodenquai said the event has been held annually since 2017, except for last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is absolutely amazing. We are really, really happy to be back and be doing this for charity,” she said with a smile.

Among the celebrities and entertainers who donated items from their closets were Protoje, Kandi King, Jesse Royal, Bootleg Rockstar, Kaci Fennell, and Denyque.

Lodenquai explained that Celebrity Closet continued to be a viable avenue for raising funds because it fuses fashion, thrifting and music.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“It’s just a fun event to come and thrift and see your friends and hang out, plus there’s a bar,” she said.

In addition to thrift items, customers also had the opportunity to purchase from vendors who had baskets, swimwear, jewellery, and sweet treats available.

Lodenquai said she was expecting about 300 customers throughout the day while observing COVID-19 protocols.

Angelic Ladies Society, the benefactor of this staging of Celebrity Closet, is a non-profit focused on changing the lives of girls in Jamaica’s state-care facilities.

“We just thought it fit perfectly with our ethos and what we like to do, which is really to provide a safe space and a haven for creative energy,” said Lodenquai.

The proceeds will be pumped into their 2022 six-week summer programme, which will aim to provide art, dance, and music therapy.

“I am really grateful for the donors, the guests who have participated, and all of our sponsors. We have 876Volunteer, CoWorkJa, Pepsi, Very Culture, Blue Print, PR Rowe, and, of course, Mini,” the conceptualiser detailed.

Toni-Ann Martin returned to the charity thrift shop for a second year because her previous experience was great.

“Not only is it a good cause, I like the initiative. It’s a great way for people to come and explore their style and try new things while giving back,” Martin said.

Stephanie Cowan told The Gleaner that she would definitely return if the charity event is held again next year.

“I’ve always believed in thrifting. It’s one way to decrease the waste at the landfill. If it can be worn again, why not? I had a fun experience today. It was civilised. I thought people would kinda be bomb-rushing people to grab stuff, but it was civilised,” Cowan explained.

Cheraine Marshall could hardly wait for the event’s return.

“It’s a really great cause. I’ve been waiting for this event to come back for two years. I came in and got thigh highs and a jeans jacket, and I’ve only spent, like, $1,000,” Marshall said.

judana.murphy@gleanerjm.com