One woman, three men shot near Waltham Park Road

Three men were wounded and a woman shot in the groin on Fitzgerald Avenue off Waltham Park Road in St Andrew this afternoon.

They were rushed to hospital for treatment.

About 2:40 pm., the four were shot by men travelling in a grey Toyota Voxy motor vehicle.

Residents summoned the police and when they arrived, they found the streets littered with spent casing.

The shooting started on Fitzgerald Avenue and continued on Waltham Park Road before the shooters left the community.

The police believe that gang war is the reason for today's attack.

The St. Andrew South police are investigating.

