St Elizabeth motorist killed in Spur Tree Hill crash

A St Elizabeth motorist was killed in a traffic crash along Spur Tree Hill in Manchester this morning.

Pahjana Mair, 23, of Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth died on the spot.

The police say about 10:40 a.m., Mair was travelling towards St Elizabeth when he suddenly applied his brakes on the wet road.

Mair then lost control of the vehicle and collided with a truck heading towards Mandeville.

The police say investigations are continuing.

