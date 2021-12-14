Tue | Dec 14, 2021

St Elizabeth motorist killed in Spur Tree Hill crash

Published:Tuesday | December 14, 2021 | 6:26 PM
A St Elizabeth motorist was killed in a traffic crash along Spur Tree Hill in Manchester this morning.

Pahjana Mair, 23, of Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth died on the spot.

The police say about 10:40 a.m., Mair was travelling towards St Elizabeth when he suddenly applied his brakes on the wet road.

Mair then lost control of the vehicle and collided with a truck heading towards Mandeville.   

The police say investigations are continuing.  

