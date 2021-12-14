Update | Manchester woman reunites with family

Hermalyn McLean, who was missing since Friday after her arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, has been located and reunited with her family.

McLean, 66, had arrived on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Trinidad and Tobago where she had been living and working for the past 30 years.

She suffers from dementia.

The police reported this morning that McLean was found wandering by a resident on Arnold Road in St Andrew.

The police say she was said to be in good health and is now safe.

