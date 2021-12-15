25 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Three more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,432.

The deceased are a 76-year-old man from St James, an 87-year-old woman from St Ann and a 71-year-old man from Hanover.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between September 18 and December 13.

And four more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 347.

Meanwhile, there were 25 new cases with ages ranging from 11 months to 77 years, pushing the total to 91,868.

Of the new cases, 16 are women and nine are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 12

* Kingston and St Andrew - 6

* St Catherine - 4

* Manchester - 2

* Hanover - 1

* Clarendon - 0

* St Elizabeth - 0

* Westmoreland - 0

* Trelawny - 0

* St Ann - 0

* Portland - 0

* St Thomas - 0

* St Mary - 0

A total of 843 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 3.3%.

In the meantime, there were 28 more recoveries, increasing the total to 63,595.

Some 104 persons are in hospital with 21 being moderately ill, 14 severely ill and two critically ill.

And 15,981 persons are in quarantine at home.

