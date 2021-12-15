Clansman Gang Trial | Police witness testifies how AK-47 rifle was seized at defendant’s furniture shop

A senior policeman this morning testified that cops had found an AK-47 rifle hidden in a stack of boards at a furniture shop operated by a relative of the reputed leader of the One Don Gang Andre 'Blackman' Bryan.

The Home Circuit Court also heard that a magazine with ten 7.62 millimetre rounds was also found during the search in Jones Avenue, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police inspector, who was testifying at the Clansman-One Don Gang trial, said that he was a part of a police team that went to Jones Town to arrest defendant Roel Taylor, who is Bryan's cousin.

According to the officer, the weapon and ammunition were found during a search of the shop that was operated by Taylor.

The court was told that the shop is located a short distance away from Taylor's house.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The policeman recalled that the gun was found when cops had moved a stack of boards from one side of the shop to another section.

"It was vertical within the stack of boards," he recollected.

On seeing the weapon, the inspector said he said to Taylor, "Wah dat ah do deh suh."

And he said Taylor replied saying, "Mi nuh know nutten bout dat officer."

According to the police inspector, the gun was made of metal and board and the serial number was not visible.

Prior to the search of the furniture shop, the court also heard that Taylor's house was searched and five cell phones, several SIM cards, and $265,000 were found.

The court heard that a civilian who was at the house was detained along with Taylor.

The weapon and ammunition, the officer testified, were packaged in an evidence box and bags and labelled after the scene was processed by a forensic scene of crime officer and transported to his office for storage.

He said it was later retrieved and taken to the Government Forensic Laboratory for ballistic testing.

He, however, recalled that the crime scene forensic officer did not detect any visible prints when checks were made.

Both the weapon and the ballistic certificate were admitted as exhibits.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.