Harmony Beach Park CCTV to be integrated into JamaicaEye by July

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) says the multimillion-dollar Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St James, is to be retrofitted with closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance that will be linked to the JamaicaEye network.

Footage will be monitored from police stations and JamaicaEye’s onsite security station, said Omar Simpson, western regional manager of the UDC.

Simpson said that the state-of-the-art cameras will also be supported by broadband Internet service. Wi-Fi service is slated to become operational by July 2022, although the UDC might deliver on that promise a bit earlier.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying health and safety protocols have stifled the offering some services and facilities, including a multipurpose court and two playgrounds – for toddlers and older children – because they are high-touch areas.

Simpson further stated that leisure interests are eagerly awaiting the phased reopening of the entertainment sector to maximise recreational activities that have been under lockdown for most of the last 21 months.

“We have several stakeholders who want to host events but are a little bit restricted,” said Simpson.

“Once the numbers continue to trend downwards, I am certain that the powers that be will relax those protocols and we will be able to have much more than we have here now and on a more regular basis to entertain and provide general entertainment for the citizens of Montego Bay.”

Since the park was officially opened in May, many Jamaicans and visitors, operating within the COVID-19 protocols, have been using the park for recreational activities.

“I am very pleased and I am very grateful to the public. They have accorded themselves very admirably, as you can see we don’t have much of a litter problem and we don’t have much of a behaviour problem,” said Simpson.

