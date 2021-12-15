Labour Ministry to host job fair

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security will host another in the series of job fairs to provide employment for Jamaicans, especially those who are seeking engagement in the hospitality sector.

The final job fair for 2021 is scheduled to take place from December 28 to 30.

Speaking with JIS News, Director of the Electronic Labour Exchange in the Ministry, Lyndon Ford, is encouraging persons living in Trelawny, St Mary and Hanover to participate in the event.

He is also making a special appeal to individuals who lost their jobs due to the pandemic and other trained hospitality workers to visit the ministry's employment portal and register through the Labour Market Information System (LMIS) at www.lmis.gov.jm.

Jobseekers with the skill set such as sous chefs, chefs, maintenance technicians, housekeepers, bartenders, waiters, carpenters, plumbers, AC technicians, preventive maintenance managers, maintenance software administrators, and restaurant managers are being encouraged to submit an application.

According to Ford, these are highly sought-after persons in the hospitality industry, and with the country slowly re-opening, there are several job opportunities at different hotels across several parishes at this time.

“We are therefore asking persons who have the requisite skills and experience to upload their resumes to facilitate them having access to be a part of our job fair,” he said.

Ford pointed out that only persons who are shortlisted will be invited for an interview.

They will be required to provide original proof of qualification, two references, two passport size photographs, the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) number, Tax Registration Number (TRN) and two or more hard copies of their resume.

Ford reported that the last job fair, held in early December, was a success, with over 70 per cent of the persons shortlisted hired immediately.

