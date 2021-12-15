New Fortress Energy, FFP bring cheer to Old Harbour Bay

MORE THAN 180 families and 450 children last Thursday got the royal treatment from New Fortress Energy as they received food supplies and toys for the Yuletide season.

The company, which partnered with Food For The Poor (FFP) for the grand distribution, also reached out to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in selecting the recipients who were all PATH (Programme of Advancement through Health and Education) beneficiaries.

A grateful Sangenia Brown shared with The Gleaner that since the COVID-19 pandemic, life has got harder as she was laid off her job, and her son soon followed as businesses took a downturn.

“Right now, it’s just my husband and he is a fisherman. So when he goes out, sometimes he only makes back the gas money, it’s really hard,” she shared about her household of six.

When she got the call from the ministry she was “so happy”.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It was a similar story for Donnette Wright, who also has a family of six. She shared that she has no intention of using her goodies until the holidays.

Jacqui Burrell Clarke, director of communications and community relations at New Fortress Energy said the company responded to the needs that are in the communities it serves.

“We see the need and we are able to provide for the people, and we are able to form a bond with them; we are able to engage them. We feel like we are part of the fabric of the community in which we operate,” she noted, adding that New Fortress has been going beyond corporate social responsibility, as they make it their duty to help make communities better than how they came and saw them.

Kivette Silvera, executive director, Food For The Poor, said it is partnerships, such as the one they have with New Fortress, that ensure they can assist the many residents who need it.

“Without partners such as New Fortress, we can’t do what we do. Everything that we do is based on the contributions from our donors,” she shared with The Gleaner, pointing out that since the COVID-19 pandemic, the cries coming into the charity organisation have intensified, with some persons even visiting the location seeking assistance.

“Sometimes we can’t help them because we don’t have it, so the need is always there. So if persons are able to help and donate to FFP we encourage that, because we can guarantee you that it will go to the persons that are in need,” she outlined. Silvera is encouraging persons to sign on with the grand donation programme they are now promoting, asking for $1,000 pledges for 12 months.

cecelia.livingston@gleanerjm.com