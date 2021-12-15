Teacher looks to Christmas cakes to boost earnings

If anyone knows about being resourceful to see them through difficulties, it is Tashana McKenzie, a graduate of the St Joseph’s Teachers’ College who has recently completed her bachelor’s degree.

McKenzie, who lives in Old Harbour, St Catherine, shared with The Gleaner her struggles to complete the journey, as she said that throughout her entire college experience, it was a struggle to make it to the end.

In 2016, she started her baking business, Lady T’s Pastry Delights, which was doing reasonably well. The following year, she began her training at St Joseph’s which saw her “dipping into” the profits of the business. It also proved too much, after a while, to balance baking and schoolwork, forcing her to put a pause on the business activities.

It also meant that her financial struggles in school intensified, most times having only her bus fare to make it to school and forgoing lunch.

“There were times I felt like giving up, wondering if I would ever complete the journey. However, the encouragement of friends and a helping hand sometimes reaffirmed my faith,” she shared.

Unlike others who are cursing the COVID-19 pandemic, she sees it as both a blessing and a curse as, she said, had it not been for online classes, she might not have been able to complete her studies.

After numerous applications for a job, she has been employed to teach at Savanna-La- Mar Primary School in Westmoreland. She has also started a tutoring business, where she assists children who are falling behind.

Right now, though, she is looking forward to booming sales this Christmas as she resumes her cake-making business.

“Honestly, there will be a wide range of baked products, and I am hoping it will be a bumper season, to help me fast-track paying off some of my bills and dealing with other expenses,” she told The Gleaner.

Sharing that new teachers don’t start receiving a salary until about three months’ time, she said she is counting on the support of baked product lovers as she invites them to share in the Christmas spirit by partaking of the delicious treats.

