59 more COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Jamaica has recorded one more COVID-19 fatality, pushing the total to 2,433.

The deceased is a 70-year-old man from St James who died on November 15.

And four more deaths are under investigation, moving that figure to 351.

Meanwhile, there were 59 new cases with ages ranging from one to 89 years, pushing the total to 91,927.

Of the new infections, 26 are women and 33 are men.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 23

* St James - 8

* St Elizabeth - 7

* St Ann - 6

* Manchester - 5

* St Catherine - 5

* Hanover - 3

* Clarendon - 1

* Westmoreland - 1

* Trelawny - 0

* Portland - 0

* St Thomas - 0

* St Mary - 0

A total of 1,972 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 3.4%.

In the meantime, there were 29 more recoveries, increasing the total to 63,624.

Some 103 persons are in hospital with 16 being moderately ill, 15 severely ill and two critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 16,141 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.