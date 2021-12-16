Cuban woman living in Portmore reported missing

The police are seeking the help of the public to locate a Cuban woman who lives in Greater Portmore, St Catherine and who has been reported missing.

They say 34-year-old Yenny Campbell was last seen in the community of Silverstone on the afternoon of Friday, December 10.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 4:30 p.m., Campbell was last seen at home.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yenny Campbell is asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-949-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

