Friendship Primary wins 2021 Junior Schools' Challenge Quiz

In a thrilling finale of the TVJ's Junior School's Challenge Quiz, the Spanish Town, St Catherine-based Friendship Primary defeated Creative Kids Learning Academy of St Andrew 25-16.

Friendship Primary had fallen behind in the first two rounds.

They ended round one trailing five-seven and at the end of round two were at 17 points to Creative Academy's 22.

However, in round three, Friendship charged ahead to beat Creative Kids by nine points.

The winning team was presented with the TVJ Junior School's Challenge Quiz Scholarship of $700,000 and a championship trophy, tablets and other cash prizes.

