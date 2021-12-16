Ja gets PPEs, testing kits from EU and CARPHA to help fight COVID-19

Jamaica's COVID-19 response has been further boosted with the acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and testing kits.

They include 12,500 N95 respirators, 18,750 isolation gowns and 60 viral RNA test kits and were provided to the Ministry of Health and Wellness by partners, the European Union (EU) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

The provision was made possible through the 11th European Development Fund Programme of Support for Health Security Strengthening for Prevention and Control of Outbreaks of Communicable Diseases in the Caribbean.

Minister of State in the Ministry, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, on Wednesday, accepted the donation from Charge d'Affaires, European Union Delegation to Jamaica, Fredrik Ekfeldt, during a handover ceremony at the Ministry's Emergency Operations Centre in New Kingston.

Expressing gratitude for the donation, Cuthbert-Flynn said the provisions will aid the country in overcoming the COVID-19 threat while increasing “our capacity to respond to and manage the outbreak.”

“Our government and people are grateful. Our nation is pleased to note the programme funding provided by the EU, a longstanding international partner, and CARPHA's leadership in its implementation, as it moves the region towards improved public health and sustainable health security. These continue to be valuable partnerships, symbolising international and regional coordination that effectively supports the island in the face of public health emergencies,” she said.

The state minister argued that the ceremony shows that strengthening health systems in Caribbean populations is a priority.

Cuthbert Flynn added that the distribution of the items will increase the country's resilience and management in the face of the current health risk.

“This sort of collaborative effort is even timely, given the season that we are currently in. It tells the nation that our partners care,” she said.

In his remarks, Ekfeldt said the donation forms part of efforts aimed at strengthening the capacity of public health systems in the region.

He commended the frontline workers for their sterling service during the pandemic, noting that the equipment will provide some level of protection to them.

“I am extremely grateful for what they are doing and this is all over the world…they have been working day and night to help us,” Ekfeldt said.

He added that everyone has a role to play in preventing and controlling the spread of COVID-19.

“I would like to thank CARPHA for the continuous work in public health with the countries of the Caribbean region, and the Government of Jamaica for affording the European Union this opportunity to partner on this and other interventions that together will fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Executive Director, CARPHA, Dr Joy St. John, said CARPHA is pleased to provide support to the Government and people of Jamaica in the fight against COVID-19.

“This ceremony signals our continued efforts to offer assistance to the citizens of our member states. CARPHA works closely with member states to identify needs and provide appropriate support. We would like to express our appreciation for the continued and considerate support to fight this COVID-19 pandemic given to us by the EU,” she said.

- JIS News

