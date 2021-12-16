Keith Duncan re-elected PSOJ president

Keith Duncan has been unanimously re-elected president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

Duncan, the group chief executive officer at the JMMB Group, was elected at a PSOJ council meeting on Thursday.

Duncan is the first president to be elected for three consecutive terms.

This is the result of an amendment to the PSOJ's Articles of Incorporation passed at the annual general meeting on December 7.

PAJ EXECUTIVE

President

Keith Duncan

Vice Presidents

Jackie Sharp (Returning)

John Byles (Returning)

Mariame McIntosh Robinson (Returning)

Dr Adrian Stokes

Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee

Treasurer

Vikram Dhiman (Returning)

Duncan said he is looking forward to building on the successes during his previous two terms as president.

"The PSOJ has continued to build on its mandate of creating a collaborative approach with all stakeholders while identifying solutions to address issues impacting national development,” he said.

He said for 2022, the major focus will be the development of effective social transformation programmes and the coordination of private and public sector resources to optimise these intervention initiatives.

According to Duncan, the failure to sustain social intervention programmes especially in marginalised communities has contributed to Jamaica's crime worries.

