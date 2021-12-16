KSAMC urges adherence to COVID-19 protocols during Christmas

Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis, is urging Corporate Area residents to adhere to the coronavirus (COVID-19) safety guidelines as they go about their activities during the holiday period.

“We at the KSAMC [Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation] are doing our utmost best to make sure we follow the protocols…we are also asking the shoppers to follow the protocols and to make sure that they maintain their distance and wear their masks,” he said.

Ennis was speaking with JIS News following the meeting of the municipal corporation on Tuesday at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

He noted that the COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed at all KSAMC celebratory activities, including the annual tree lighting ceremony, which will be broadcast on television and online on December 18 commencing at 6:00 p.m.

“The first activity that we will be having for the Christmas season is the lighting of the Christmas tree downtown…we will light up the city and beautify the city…this is a massive thing. We will be online with it, and we expect a lot of people to tune in,” he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In addition, the KSAMC will be hosting its annual Christmas and New Year's Day feeding activities.

“We will feed all the (indigent) on Christmas day (morning and evening) and we will also feed them on New Year's Day,” he said, noting the initiative is an important item on the KSAMC's calendar of events.

The annual feeding progamme is organised by the Poor Relief Department.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.