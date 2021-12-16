Police, gov't overtime dispute to go to trial in April

The trial in the Supreme Court for the battle between the Jamaica Police Federation and the Government over unpaid overtime sums to police personnel has been set for April 4 and 5 next year.

Another pretrial court hearing date was also scheduled for March 10 next year.

Both dates were scheduled during a pretrial hearing today at which orders were made for the parties to file further court documents and for disclosure to be made.

The federation filed a lawsuit in 2019 against the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of National Security, the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner complaining that its members have been working more than 40 hours per week without being paid.

It argued that the Government's failure to pay over the overtime money was in breach of the 2008 heads of agreement.

It also noted that, in some instances, rank and file members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force work in excess of 90 hours weekly.

In the meantime, cops gathered outside the court today were disappointed about the lack of support from their colleagues and continued to express dissatisfaction with the Government's handling of the matter.

"We are tired and stress out and we want we money," one policewoman said.

"It is a big disrespect," another said.

