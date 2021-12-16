Red Stripe awards student

The Red Stripe ‘Add a Stripe of Flavour’ grant, valued at $100,000, was awarded to Nicholas Newman, final-year music major at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. From left are Claudio Woon-Chin, registrar, and Melody McDowell, assistant registrar, at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts; Newman, the grant recipient; and Coleen Douglas, marketing and communications director, Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, who expressed their appreciation for the assistance from Red Stripe.