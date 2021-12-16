They let me go, and for what, my age? asks retired nurse

WESTERN BUREAU:

The St James-based Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College (SSTC) is being accused of discrimination by a former nurse, who says she was wrongfully and maliciously dismissed from her job in the diagnostic centre because of her age, just months after she was employed.

Sylvia Hickling, a 78-year-old retired nurse, told The Gleaner that, without having any discussions with her, she was terminated in October, a mere four months after she was given a job at the institution’s diagnostic centre in July.

“On July 12, I went to the Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College for an interview for a job as a nurse at the diagnostic centre, and included in the documents was my birth certificate. On October 29, the centre manager came back from the human resources office with a letter written on October 25, stating that my contract will not be renewed,” said Hickling.

“I worked without any delinquent performance, and I did my best, which I expressed to them. It is surprising to know they would not even conduct an exit interview,” said Hickling. “But even if I had to go, you should tell me from before, not on the same day. They let me go, and for what, my age?”

According to Hickling, she sought dialogue with SSTC Chairman Nathan Reid, but was not granted the opportunity to speak with him. She said she was told by the human resource manager that she was dismissed because of her age.

When contacted, Dr Lorna Gow-Morrison, principal of the SSTC, said she was surprised at Hickling’s accusations, saying that her employment was temporary, as was outlined in the three-month contract she had signed with the college.

“I know that Ms Hickling was employed for a period of three months. She got a contract, which she signed, and at the end of the contract she left. So you saying this to me is surprising, given that it was a three-month contract,” said Gow-Morrison.

“I am looking at fact versus interpretation, and the fact is that she was offered a three-month contract, and at the end, she got a letter from our board chairman thanking her for her service,” added Gow-Morrison.

While age discrimination in the workplace is not a widely discussed subject in Jamaica, the American Association of Retired Persons’ Ageing Readiness and Competitiveness Report of 2017 revealed that ageism and employers’ misconceptions about older adults are significant barriers which affect older persons’ ability to remain in or re-enter the workforce.

When contacted for a comment on Hickling’s situation, Patsy Edwards-Henry, president of the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ), said she is unaware of any reports of age discrimination impacting any retired nurses. However, she stated that retired nurses play a pivotal role in the running of the organisation.

“I have not gotten any reports about any age discrimination. The NAJ is a non-discriminatory organisation, and if any issue of discrimination comes up, then we will have to address it for what it is,” said Edwards-Henry. “We have retired nurses who continue to be on our organisation’s executive body, plus we have retired nurses who continue to participate in all the association’s activities and who are in the service areas. Over the last year and a half, the Minister [of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton] has been calling on retired personnel to come out and assist in the service.”

But for Hickling, her circumstance is symbolic of a wider ongoing misperception about retirees, which she feels must change as many retiree are still capable and their experiences are invaluable.

“Everybody needs to know what is happening to us as retirees, and the policymakers need to be a little more lenient. I am not walking with a walking stick, and I do not see why there is a problem with my age,” said Hickling. “I have done my work properly, and I am an open and frank person. I would go in early sometimes, waiting until the office is open to go and do my work, and so this alarms me,” she said.