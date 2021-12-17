45 more COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths

Eight more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,411.

The deceased are:

* A 67-year-old man from Manchester

* An 85-year-old man from Hanover

* An 81-year-old female from St Elizabeth

* An 88-year-old woman from St James

* A 72-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 93-year-old woman from Portland

* A 92-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 95-year-old man from St Mary

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 24 and December 14.

Meanwhile, there were 45 new cases with ages ranging from one to 88 years, pushing the total to 91,972.

Of the new cases, 24 are women and 21are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 9

* St James - 9

* St Catherine - 7

* Manchester - 7

* St Ann - 7

* St Thomas - 4

* Clarendon - 0

* Westmoreland - 1

* Trelawny -1

* St Elizabeth - 0

* Hanover - 0

* Portland - 0

* St Mary - 0

A total of 1,196 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 4.3%.

In the meantime, there were 37 more recoveries, increasing the total to 63,661.

Some 104 persons are in hospital with 19 being moderately ill, 14 severely ill and two critically ill.

And 17,321 persons are in quarantine at home.

