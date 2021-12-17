American on cocaine rap offered bail

WESTERN BUREAU:

Cameryn Harris-Love, the American woman who allegedly tried to smuggle nearly $15 million worth of cocaine out of Jamaica on December 4, was offered bail in the sum of $1.5 million yesterday after her Jamaican surety was brought before the St James Parish Court.

Harris-Love, a 22-year-old student and business operator of a North Carolina address, had previously been denied bail by presiding parish judge Kaysha Grant on December 10, on the grounds that she did not have a fixed Jamaican address or a surety who was a Jamaican national.

But during Thursday’s court hearing, Harris-Love’s attorney Richard Lynch, who has replaced Cadene Colman as the defendant’s lawyer, presented the surety and official documentation to the court as proof of his client’s local living arrangements.

“On the last occasion, the concern of the court was a place of residence in Jamaica with a Jamaican national, so we have a letter from a justice of the peace confirming Ms Harris-Love’s permanent place of abode and also attesting to the surety’s good character. In terms of Ms Harris-Love’s travel document, I am told it is in the custody of the police,” said Lynch.

Following Lynch’s application, Grant offered bail to Harris-Love in the sum of J$1.5 million with two sureties and ordered her to report to the police three times a week.

“A stop-order is issued for you, and you will not be able to leave the island, either by the airport or the seaport,” Grant warned Harris-Love.

The case will be brought back before the court for mention on February 4, at which time it is expected that the forensic certificate will be completed and added to the prosecution’s case file.

According to the allegations, on December 4 at approximately noon, Harris-Love was at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, preparing to board a flight to the United States, when she was intercepted by members of the Narcotics Police.

Her suitcase and handbag were searched and false compartments were reportedly found in both of them. The compartments of both pieces of luggage were allegedly found to contain cocaine which weighed a combined 4.25 pounds, valued at US$96,500 (J$14,908,043.75).

Harris-Love was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of, dealing in, conspiracy to export and attempting to export cocaine.