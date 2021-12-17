Corrections department merges juvenile correctional facilities

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda, says the Department of Correctional Services has consolidated its resources by relocating wards from the Hill Top Juvenile Correctional Centre to its Rio Cobre facility, which is situated on approximately 19 acres of land in St Catherine.

“We've taken the bold step by consolidating these two facilities which allow for shared services and efficiency,” said Samuda.

“It allows for better management of the space and I believe, sets the first layer of that foundation for greater consolidation for other plans. This amalgamation of efforts, teamwork, creativity and partnership, shows to the public and the rest of society that DCS is modernising and is modernising fast,” he continued.

Samuda was speaking at Wednesday's unveiling of murals painted by wards, and the official opening of a new block at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre, which now houses an additional 17 wards relocated from the 30-year-old correctional facility in Bamboo, St Ann.

“This sends a signal to the young men in our custody that although they are in our care they have not been discarded by society and that in and of itself is another important milestone,” he noted.

In addition to the new block, the Rio Cobre facility was also expanded to accommodate more offices spaces, bathrooms, an upgraded medical amenity and perimeter fencing, at a cost of approximately $120 million.

The relocation of wards, according to Superintendent Claudeth Hamilton, Director of Juvenile Services at the corrections department, was being planned over five years ago.

She pointed out that Rio Cobre facility is just over 50 per cent full and although wards from the two institutions are housed separately, they share academic, vocational, recreational and dining spaces.

She pointed out that the relocation to an already established institution enables the continued rehabilitation engagements and welfare needs for the wards.

“The wards continue to engage their families through the virtual platform established for them and the presence of a computer lab also ensures that engagement with other virtual programmes and activities and communication with parents/guardians are more accessible. It is a new home with much opportunity and the dedicated staff to motivate them,” said Hamilton.

