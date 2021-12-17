Elderly man dies after being hit while crossing road

The police are reporting that a senior citizen perished in a vehicular crash on Caribbean Terrace, Harbour View, St Andrew on Thursday.

He is 62-year-old Neville Hodges of St Benedicts Heights in Harbour View.

Reports from the Harbour View Police are that about 7:00 p.m. Hodges was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a Ford Fusion motor truck.

He was assisted to the hospital, where he died while being treated.

The driver of the motor truck has been warned for prosecution as investigations continue.

