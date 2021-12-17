Kingston man charged over robbery, stabbing at ATM

Cops assigned to the Kingston Central Police have charged 46-year-old Ted Richards, otherwise called 'Seven', with robbery with aggravation and wounding with intent.

Richards, who is from Bartley Lane, Kingston 13, was charged yesterday.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 14, a man went to deposit money at an ATM on Port Royal Street in Kingston when he was pounced upon by Richards, who was armed with a knife.

Richards allegedly stabbed the man in his back and the left side of his face and robbed him of the money.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Following investigations, detectives arrested Richards on Sunday, December 12.

He was placed before an identification parade where he was pointed out.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.