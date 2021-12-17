Prospect Cemetery to get much-needed facelift

PROSPECT, Portland:

The Portland Municipal Corporation is to spend $200,000 to provide the Prospect Cemetery with a much-needed facelift in the form of bushing and spraying to rid that burial sight of shrubbery and other forms of vegetation.

The public cemetery, which is the only one of its kind in the Port Antonio area, is now in a deplorable state – triggering mounting complaints from residents, who continue to lash out against the condition of the burial ground, where dozens of graves occupied by their loved ones are covered in bushes.

Mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thompson told The Gleaner on Wednesday that a decision was taken to carry out a major bushing and clean-up of the cemetery, which is in dire state at this time. He pointed out that the cemetery, like others throughout the parish, has its challenges, as there is simply not enough revenue available to adequately rid the burial locations of vegetation, which he says is painful to look at.

“And so we have taken the decision to spend $200,000 to bush the cemetery and then to spray the remaining grass and vegetation, so as to somewhat slow the growth,” said Thompson.

“This is probably our largest cemetery in the parish, and I am sure that once we have cleaned the area, we might be able to claim or find additional space for burial. We have a cemetery keeper, but his role is primarily to show or identify burial spots to people that have obtained permission to bury from the municipal corporation.

“We have lost significant revenue during the period of COVID-19 and from the period January to December, we have collected a meagre $400,000 out of what used to be approximately $7 million. Bear in mind that the bulk of our revenue would be realised from entertainment and other events. So it is rather difficult to maintain the cemeteries; however, we have taken the decision that comes what may all cemeteries will have to be cleaned and maintained,” he added.

LONG-STANDING ISSUE

The depressing state of the cemetery is a long-standing issue dating back to more than 20 years, and despite repeated calls and appeals from residents to rid the area of the vegetation, nothing tangible was done. One of the main contributing factors to the rapid growth of vegetation at that cemetery is being blamed on frequent rainfall, which, according to the mayor, have seemingly acted as a form of fertilisation for the shrubbery and other plant life.

Meanwhile, councillor for the area, Wayne McKenzie, said the allocation to commence the cleaning up of the cemetery could not have come at a better time, noting that at long last the burial ground will be cleaned and hopefully maintained.

“It is with good reason why so many people are agitated by the state of the Prospect Cemetery, which was allowed to remain in shambles for a number of years,” said McKenzie.

“I am hoping that the work will be completed before Christmas and that this will be replicated elsewhere. There is a shortage of space at some of our public cemeteries, including the ones at St Margaret’s Bay and Buff Bay, with the latter being closed down. The Hope Bay Cemetery, like the others, is also in need of facelift. I am happy that finally something will be done about the poor state of the cemetery,” he added.

