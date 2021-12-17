St Catherine man charged for fatally shooting girlfriend

A St Catherine man has been charged for the July 2019 fatal shooting of his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

Toni Martin, 34, who is from Old Harbour Villa, Old Harbour in the parish, was apprehended on Wednesday and charged.

His court date has not yet been finalised.

The deceased, 24-year-old Keneisha Brown, of Hibiscus Drive, Marlie Mount, Old Harbour, St Catherine, was shot and killed on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

The police report that about 12:45 a.m., Brown and Martin were at home where an argument developed.

Brown allegedly used stones to damage Martin's motor car, which resulted in a fight.

The accused man reportedly pulled his licensed firearm and fired a single shot hitting Brown in her forehead.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

