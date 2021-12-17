St Elizabeth person of interest charged for killing taxi operator

Domaine Robinson has been charged for the shooting death of a taxi operator in Southfield, St Elizabeth on July 22, 2019.

Twenty-eight-year-old Robinson, who is also known as 'Domaine Myles' and 'Lizard', was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

He turned himself in last week to the police after being named a person of interest in the death of taxi operator 41-year-old Damaine Daye.

He was also listed as a person of interest in the shooting death of 28-year-old Sandy Bank, St Elizabeth teacher Chanel Smith.

Smith, who was a teacher at the Sandy Bank Infant School, was attacked near the gate to the institution as she made her way to class on the morning of Tuesday, December 8.

Robinson remains in custody as the police continue their investigation into other matters.

In the case of Daye, Robinson has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

His court date is being arranged.

It is reported that about 6:15 p.m. on the day in question the taxi operator was reportedly parked in the town square when two men approached him.

One of them then reportedly pulled a firearm and shot Daye several times to the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

