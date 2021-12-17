UHWI gets $144 million from gov’t for construction of new medical building

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton today handed over $144 million to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) towards the construction of a six-storey medical facility.

The facility will offer a wide range of services including MRI and CT scanning, cardiology and urology.

It will also be housed with a robotic prostatectomy machine and a neonatal intensive care unit.

Now that the UHWI has received the funds, the hospital is preparing to break ground for the construction of the building.

The project is to cost approximately $238 million.

Tufton said the funds handed over by the Government will assist in covering the cost for the design of the building.

“We are hoping that these designs will be completed during the early part of the next financial year, recognising that the financial year starts in March,” Tufton said.

For his part, Dr Carl Bruce, Medical Chief of Staff at UHWI, said the new building will be the most modern health care facility in the region.

- Ainsworth Morris

