Woman killed in Woodside, Clarendon home invasion

The police in Clarendon are investigating the murder of a woman who was killed by unknown assailants at her home in Woodside last night.

She has been identified as 55-year-old chef Marline Stewart-Campbell.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 8:00 p.m., Stewart-Campbell was at home when two men entered her premises and explosions were heard.

The police were summoned and she was seen face down with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The body was removed to the morgue and the crime scene was processed.

The attack comes days after a family of four, including two children, was shot in the neighbouring Havannah Heights community on Tuesday night.

The father of the children succumbed to his injuries.

The Gleaner understands that the three-year-old remains hospitalised in serious condition.

As at December 11, one hundred and one people have been murdered in Clarendon.

This is a 7.4 per cent increase when compared to 94 homicides that were recorded during the corresponding period last year.

- Olivia Brown

