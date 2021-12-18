Toronto deputy mayor donates care packages to Central Kingston community

Scores of residents across Kingston’s inner city are to benefit from a donation from Toronto deputy mayor, Jamaica-born Michael Thompson, in time for the holidays this year.

Thompson has partnered with Grace Foods Canada and local businesses to provide a donation of JA$1.5 million worth of food and back-to-school supplies to residents of Central Kingston who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this time of the year, it is extremely important that we reflect on how we can assist others to improve the quality of their lives. No one should go to their bed feeling hungry especially during the Christmas holiday season,” said Thompson.

The deputy mayor agreed to sponsor the initiative following a request from the member of parliament for Central Kingston, Donovan Williams.

Care packages containing canned foods such as corned beef, mackerel, sardines, sausages, as well as rice, sugar, cooking oil, coconut powder, drink mixes and school bags, books and others, will be distributed by Williams and his team to the residents over three days from Thursday, December 23 to and Christmas Day, December 25.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Thompson made a similar donation in 2020 of some $1 million worth of food supplies to the residents of Central Kingston.