Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations to honour 31 individuals

Washington DC:

The 60-member Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations (UJAA) will this year honour 31 individuals at an event on Sunday, December 19 in New Rochelle, New York.

The UJAA event, under the theme ‘Celebrating Our Legacy of Empowerment and Resilience’, returns after a prolonged delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Organisers and honourees will gather with family, friends, and members of the community to reflect in celebration their commitment, dedication, and service.

Under the patronage of Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States, the occasion represents empowerment and resilience of individuals who have shared the education space, in one way or another, at one time or another, clearly demonstrating that the pandemic has not been a show-stopper. The gathering will be face-to-face, under strict restraints and protocols detailed by the state of New York.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The keynote speaker is Professor Rosalea Hamilton, a key collaborator with the Union and the alumni associations in serving students and their families in Jamaica during the pandemic.

Awardees include Dr Sandra Lindsay, bobsledder and motivational speaker Devon Harris, Dr Millicent Comrie, Dervan Malcolm, Dr Jermaine McCalpin, Dr Susan Lycett Davis, Dr Dwayne Dyce, Claudette Powell, Christopher Roberts and Joan Lewis of The Door Restaurant, Janice Julian, and UJAA’s Natasha Davids. All awardees have accepted their selection and invitation.

UJAA presidents, past and present, have always felt that this celebration is a community celebration, and they will also be attending.

President Lesleyann Samuel sums up the occasion, “We are proud of the fact that we have member associations committed to serve. This is our time to give ourselves and our supporters a pat on the back. We invite our community to join us.”

The full list and more details may be found on the website at www.ujaausa.org.