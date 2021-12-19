13-year-old Portmore girl missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Ruth-Ann Wilson who has been missing since Saturday.

Wilson, also called 'Ruthi' is from Portmore Park in Bridgeport, St Catherine.

She is of dark complexion and slim build.

The Bridgeport police say Ruth- Ann was last seen at home that about 8 a.m.

She was wearing a black-and-white blouse, black skirt and a pair of slippers.

Know the whereabouts of Ruth-Ann Wilson?

Call:

Bridgeport Police at 876-988-2697

Police 119 emergency number or

The nearest Police station

