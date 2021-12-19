Electricity issues trigger water supply problems in Clarendon

The National Water Commission (NWC) customers served by its Woodside facility in Clarendon are now experiencing water problems because of a problem with the power supply.

Affected communities:

Woodside

Pleasant Valley

Race Track

Rose Hall

Pennant Wood

Jacobs Hut

Lower Denbigh

Foga Road

Midland Glades

Glenmuir Housing Scheme

The NWC says normal operations will resume as soon as the power supply issue is corrected.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com