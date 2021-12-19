Electricity issues trigger water supply problems in Clarendon
Published:Sunday | December 19, 2021 | 2:21 PM
The National Water Commission (NWC) customers served by its Woodside facility in Clarendon are now experiencing water problems because of a problem with the power supply.
Affected communities:
Woodside
Pleasant Valley
Race Track
Rose Hall
Pennant Wood
Jacobs Hut
Lower Denbigh
Foga Road
Midland Glades
Glenmuir Housing Scheme
The NWC says normal operations will resume as soon as the power supply issue is corrected.
