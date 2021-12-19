The celebration of the Epiphany of The Lord is the third major celebration of the Christmas Season. It follows the celebration of the Nativity (Christmas Day), and the Solemnity of Mary: Mother of God. The Epiphany commemorates the manifestation of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles as represented by the Magi travelling from distant lands Mt. 2:1-12. Thus, the Opening Prayer of the celebration declares: Father, you reveal your Son to the nations by the guidance of a star.

There are two significant notes related to the Epiphany.

First is the sign of the star, as the invitation given by God for all peoples to seek and find the Saviour of the world, Isaiah 60:1,3,4:

‘Arise, shine out, for your light has come, and the glory of The Lord has risen on you. The nations will come to your light and kings to your dawning brightness. Lift up your eyes and look around: all are assembling and coming towards you, your sons coming from far away and your daughters being carried on the hip.’

Second, the gifts honouring the presence of the Messiah, Psalm 72:10-11:

‘…the kings of Tarshish and the islands will pay Him tribute. The kings of Sheba and Saba will offer gifts; all kings will do Him homage, all nations become His servants.’

The Epiphany event reveals the Child born in Bethlehem as the fulfilment of prophecy. Jesus Christ as the Messiah, King and Saviour of the world. The mission of the Church is to proclaim this message to the whole world. Indeed, the parting words of Jesus Christ at His ascension to His Heavenly Father was, Mt 28:18-20:

‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go, therefore, make disciples of all nations; baptise them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teach them to observe all the commands I gave you. And look, I am with you always; yes, to the end of time.’

In Jamaica, Epiphany must mean: ‘the revelation of the children of God’ (Rm 8:19) who will accomplish righteousness in our land; so that together we can overcome corruption, crime and violence by creating conditions that respect the dignity of each human person through policies promoting the well-being of all citizens, and interpersonal relationships characterised by mercy and forgiveness. There are too many instances where church, government, and business leaders who bear the name Christian undermine the integrity of Christianity by arrogance, selfishness, and greed. The judgement of God may be, that the crime and violence that we are all trying to suppress is an anthill in comparison to what is presented as governance and normal business!

If indeed 67 per cent of our population are Christians, Epiphany means: let that light shine; let righteousness reign in our land. Then Jamaica will be the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business!

MOST REV KENNETH

DAVID OSWIN

RICHARDS, DD

Archbishop of Kingston