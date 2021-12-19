FLOW, Elaine make Christmas sparkle at Windsor Lodge Children’s Home

Bright childhood smiles beamed underneath masked faces as FLOW and brand ambassador Elaine Thompson-Herah made Christmas sparkle for the wards of the Windsor Lodge Children’s Home in Royal Flat, Manchester, on Saturday, December 11.

The occasion was a surprise Christmas treat where the children each received gifts, including tablets, toys, and personal-care items. FLOW also donated laptops and a washing machine as well as upgraded the home’s Internet to its fibre fast service.

“Our Make Christmas Sparkle campaign is about bringing joy to others,” said Sara Martins de Oliveira, FLOW’s senior director of marketing, as she shared the rationale for the treat. “So while we are rewarding our customers by gifting everyone who participates in the campaign, we also wanted to embody the spirit of the season and bring cheer to the children who have had a challenging childhood.”

It was a fun-filled afternoon as the FLOW team engaged the children in an exciting series of activities punctuated by peals of laughter. The main highlight was the impromptu dance-off where the wards had no problem matching strides with the double Olympic champion and fastest woman alive.

Thompson-Herah, a native of Manchester, spoke of the importance of giving back and inspiring the children.

“It’s almost Christmas, and so it was a really great feeling for me to be able to give gifts, dance with them, and have some fun,” said Thompson-Herah in between helping the FLOW Santa. “Christmas is really about the children and ensuring that they feel loved and appreciated. So I’m extremely grateful and happy to be here today with FLOW to brighten the lives of these children.”

Fellow Manchesterian Kayon Mitchell, director of communications and stakeholder engagement, also joined the team for the festivities.

“In addition to making Christmas sparkle for the children, we also wanted to inspire them to look beyond their current circumstance. Elaine’s journey and success are a strong motivation for them to pursue their dreams, and the children are thrilled that she is here,” Mitchell highlighted.

Commenting on the speed upgrade and other gifts to the home, she added that FLOW is committed to enabling the progress of Jamaicans. “This is why we do what we do. We are about building stronger communities and empowering citizens across Jamaica as we drive digital inclusion,” she shared.

BRIGHTEN SPIRITS

The Windsor Lodge Children’s Home was founded in 1972 and is operated by the Salvation Army. It caters to children who have learning or behavioural challenges or have been physically or sexually abused.

Captain Neyel Moliere, administrator of the home, said the gifts and presentation by FLOW not only boosted the children’s spirit but would allow the home to better perform its operational duties.

“We are extremely grateful for the kindness FLOW has shown us today. The children are very happy for the gifts they received, and we are also happy for the upgraded Internet,” said Captain Moliere.

“Our children had great challenges this Christmas term with online learning because the Internet speed was inadequate. We give thanks to FLOW for upgrading our Internet speed that will allow our students to do their end-of-term examination and continue their education with ease.”

FLOW has been bringing cheer to Jamaicans across the island through its Make Christmas Sparkle campaign, which rewards consumers who renew or activate a new mobile plan by December 31.