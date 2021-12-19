Jamaican ambassador to US hails recipients of national awards

Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks has lauded this year's recipients of national awards who are living in the Diaspora.

Economics Professor Donald J. Harris received the third highest award, the Order of Merit.

Speaking at a ceremony on Friday, Marks said it was indisputable that Jamaicans in the United States have been doing exceptionally well.

"As Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States of America, I am proud of your accomplishments and honoured to be representing this 'dot' on the map whose contributions to the world continue to outweigh our tiny size," she said during the ceremony at which the insignias were presented.

In October this year, six Jamaicans living in the United States were conferred with national honours.

Harris was awarded for his contribution to national development.

Jacqueline Fedalis Pusey, one of Jamaica's finest athletes, was the recipient of the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) for her contribution to sports and in particular, the Jamaica Athletic Programme.

Jamaica's Honorary Consul to Chicago, Lloyd Hyde was conferred with the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) for his contribution to the Jamaican Diaspora in Illinois and the adjoining mid-western states of the United States.

Well known film producer Michael London was conferred with the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) for his work in the creative industries, advertising, film and music video production.

Security Attaché at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, Superintendent Gloria Davis-Simpson received with the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service for her contribution to the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Debora Pixley-Clarke was presented with the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service for her contribution to the Jamaica Defence Force.

Meanwhile, Dr Trudy Hall of Maryland has received the Governor General's Jamaica Diaspora Achievement Award for her contribution to medicine.

Cassandra Campbell was awarded for her contribution to small business development.

