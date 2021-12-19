Man shot dead, another injured in Red Gal Ring

The St Andrew North police are now probing last night's murder of one man and the injury of another at Red Gal Ring in the parish last night.

The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m.

This morning bloodstains still visible on the ground, told the tale of the tragedy 12 hours earlier.

It is reported that Danny Barrett, 37, a bearer of a Maryland District, St Andrew went to the location to meet a woman he would be seeing for the first time.

Barrett and three others including two female teenagers were in a parked car when men aboard a black motor car drove up and opened fire.

He was hit in the head, neck and abdomen.

The driver of the car was also shot in his leg.

The shooters then drove away.

The injured man managed to drive to the Kingston Public Hospital where Barrett was pronounced dead.

- Andre Williams

