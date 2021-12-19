Splashmarketja.com set to shake up ecommerce in Jamaica

Splashmarketja.com is Jamaica’s newest online marketplace that offers consumers a wide range of products – from solar lights, small appliances, household items to personal products – in an innovative hybrid shopping experience. In fact, if you can think it, splashmarketja.com has it.

Launched in Jamaica on the biggest shopping day of the year – Black Friday, November 26 – consumers have been flocking to the showroom at 4 Ripon Road in St Andrew as well as the online platform to purchase everything they will need for the Christmas … and beyond.

“The hybrid concept that we offer of a physical showroom as well as an online platform has changed the face of online shopping in Jamaica. And consumers really love that because in less than a month of opening, business is really going well,” said splashmarketja.com General Manager David Boothe.

“Customers have repeatedly told us that they really love the idea of having the option to shop online on our website or walk into the store and pick up what they need. And the fact that we offer so many products from trusted brands makes it even better. And, of course, our prices are unbeatable.”

The pandemic has caused a boom in online shopping, but it has also had an impact on the global supply chain. As a result, persons are not getting their goods in a timely manner and often not getting what they ordered. And the impact has been even greater during the traditionally busy holiday season.

However, splashmarketja.com has eliminated that worry by having all their goods already in Jamaica, so customers are guaranteed that they will receive exactly what they ordered and on time. Or they can just pop into the store and pick up their item.

“Jamaicans are turning more and more to online shopping. This is evidenced by the growing number of local courier companies. However, there has been a lag in the growth of local ecommerce companies. This is most likely due to trust issues and a limited range of products carried by most local ecommerce sites,” Boothe noted.

“With splashmarketja.com, you can physically inspect the products at our showroom, purchase on spot, or buy online. This way, customers can see the wide range of goods we offer from the top brands, be assured of top quality products and that they are getting exactly what they ordered. We also deliver islandwide within 72 hours, which, of course, means no hassle with shipping or customs.”

VIRTUAL SHOPPING

In addition to the hybrid ecommerce physical/online shopping concept, splashmarketja.com is pioneering the personal shopper experience with virtual shopping. Customers will be able to scan products to their cart while in store, cash out, and collect immediately without pushing physical shopping carts around and standing in long lines while a cashier scans each product.

“The virtual shopping cart is just one of the innovative features we are introducing to our clients, and this will serve to enhance the already amazing customer service experience that splashmarketja.com offers,” noted Boothe.

Splashmarketja.com will be having a Christmas sale up until December 31, 2021, on all products. And the best part is that new products are added daily.

Visit splashmarketja.com and experience a whole new world of virtual shopping.