Sun | Dec 19, 2021

St Thomas records 13th road fatality

Published:Sunday | December 19, 2021 | 12:03 PM
St Thomas yesterday recorded its 13th road fatality for 2021 when a motorist was thrown from his vehicle as it crashed while he was overtaking another.

Forty-six-year-old farm worker, Noel Agustus Folkes of Llandewey in the parish was pronounced dead at hospital.

The police said some time after 5 p.m., Folkes, who was driving a silver Nissan AD Wagon along the Albion to Yallahs main road, attempted to overtake another car. 

Folkes lost control and was flung from his vehicle.

The vehicle then a utility pole before falling on Folkes.

Passers by lifted the vehicle and rushed him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the past week, there have been two crashes, one fatal in the vicinity.

Two other victims were hospitalised. 

- Shanna Monteith

