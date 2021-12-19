St Thomas records 13th road fatality
St Thomas yesterday recorded its 13th road fatality for 2021 when a motorist was thrown from his vehicle as it crashed while he was overtaking another.
Forty-six-year-old farm worker, Noel Agustus Folkes of Llandewey in the parish was pronounced dead at hospital.
The police said some time after 5 p.m., Folkes, who was driving a silver Nissan AD Wagon along the Albion to Yallahs main road, attempted to overtake another car.
Folkes lost control and was flung from his vehicle.
The vehicle then a utility pole before falling on Folkes.
Passers by lifted the vehicle and rushed him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
In the past week, there have been two crashes, one fatal in the vicinity.
Two other victims were hospitalised.
- Shanna Monteith
