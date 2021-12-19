Suspect in teacher’s murder charged with killing her ex

The St Elizabeth police have now laid criminal charges against a man who is said to be the cousin of murdered infant school teacher’s Chanel Smith ex-boyfriend, in connection with the murder of a popular St Elizabeth taxi operator two years ago.

The accused man, Domaine Robinson, otherwise called Domaine Myles or Star Boy Myles, turned himself in to the police after being listed as a person of interest last Tuesday in connection with Smith’s murder.

Robinson was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder of 41-year-old Damaine Daye, taxi operator, also of a St Elizabeth address.

Daye, with whom Smith reportedly shared a common-law relationship, was gunned down in Southfield, St Elizabeth, about 6:15 p.m. on July 22, 2019 by two men travelling on a motorcycle. Smith was killed last Tuesday outside the gates of the Sandy Bank Infant School in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth.

The police also revealed that they are now seeking another male for questioning in connection with her death. Investigators have not released a name, but said the man is a schoolteacher and Smith’s ex-boyfriend.

Yesterday, the St Elizabeth police told The Sunday Gleaner that Robinson was interviewed in the presence of his lawyer and then charged with Daye’s murder.

The officer stated that Robinson is also a person of interest in connection with the death of the schoolteacher, but investigations were still ongoing.

The police said that they believe the person who had ordered the hit has fled the island.

