The Catholic Opinion has been the main source of communication for us Catholics for a significant number of years. Regrettably, we are now forced to discontinue this publication due to ongoing financial challenges. The impact of the COVID-19 crisis has also further exacerbated the financial situation.

On behalf of the Archdiocese, we would like to take this opportunity to say a big THANK YOU.

to The Gleaner Company (Media) Ltd for its stewardship in printing and distributing The Catholic Opinion for the past18 years.

Our sincere thanks also to all the faithful clients who, through their advertising support, helped to keep The Catholic Opinion in circulation. We also wish to thank our loyal readers across Jamaica and the diaspora for their continued support of this publication over the years.

It is our intent to continue The Catholic Opinion in a digital format next year.

May you have a joyful Christmas and prosperous new year.

REV FR RICHARD ORETT BROWN

Editor, The Catholic Opinion