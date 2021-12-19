Top holiday temptations and how to manage them

The Christmas and New Year’s season traditionally means delicious food and enjoyment galore. But if you have been vigilant in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, there is no reason to throw away all your hard work. You just need to make adjustments to your routine so that you can enjoy the season guilt-free.

Here are the biggest holiday temptations and how to manage them:

TEMPTATION #1: Events

To avoid overeating at festive gatherings, never walk into one hungry. No amount of willpower will stop you from rushing the dessert table if you arrive on an empty stomach. Before you go, have a good, balanced meal that includes protein, veggies, and plenty of water. Even if you do treat yourself to a slice of Christmas cake once there, you have done some substantial damage control.

TEMPTATION #2: Skipping Workouts

Exercise frequency drops off dramatically over the Christmas, according to experts. Investing in a few key pieces of exercise equipment – weights, bands, kettle bells, workout videos – can help you maintain your exercise routine and an active lifestyle.

And use the busy holidays to your benefit. Wear comfortable shoes and use your shopping trips to walk more and carry those many bags of goodies. Turn Christmas house cleaning and sprucing up into a great workout session to burn some calories.

TEMPTATION #3: Office Treats

As if your own holiday indulgences weren’t bad enough, you also have to deal with treats at work. To avoid temptation, make sure your meal prep is on point and includes healthy snacks to keep you full throughout the day. It is much easier to politely decline those Christmas cookies and cake when you have filled up on healthy nuts and snacks.

TEMPTATION #4: Holiday Traditions

Ham with all the trimmings. Christmas cake and sorrel non-stop. Endless delectable, colourful pastries. As much as we look forward to these traditions, they can take a toll on a healthy lifestyle. This year, especially after a rough two years of COVID, try focusing less on food and more on shared experiences. Trade the annual cake bake-off for a road trip to the country or a day at the beach. Skip your calorie-laden dessert and become the life of the party by bringing creative games to play after dinner.

TEMPTATION #5: Liquid Calories

Sorrel, eggnog, wine, cocktail, alcohol, or a festive holiday blend are delicious ways to celebrate the season, but they add up quickly. Alcohol has almost the same number of calories per gram as fat, and a typical hot chocolate with whipped cream is around 400 calories. If you are going to indulge, do so in moderation. Peppermint tea is a festive, tasty alternative as well. Sorrel has lots of health benefits, but drink in moderation. Remember, most sorrel drinks are laden with sugar.

Avoiding temptation doesn’t mean avoiding the fun. Just take careful steps to put yourself in a position where it is easier to make good choices and not undo all that hard work over the past 11 months.

