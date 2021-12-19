Update | 4-y-o boy succumbs to gunshot injuries

The four-year-old boy who was shot in the head during a drive-by attack by gunmen in St Andrew two Saturdays ago has succumbed.

One man died in the shooting in Bunnan Gully, a community located off Mannings Hill Road.

The child, Quhaine James, had been in hospital battling for life.

He was heading home from a trip to a shop when he was hit by a bullet during the drive-by shooting.

