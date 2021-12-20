Launch of digital COVID vaccination card delayed

The Health Ministry is seeking to assure that it will soon resolve the technical issues that have caused a delay in public access to the digital COVID vaccination card.

Online access to the card was expected today.

In a statement announcing the delay, the ministry did not indicate when access will granted.

However, in the advisory about the postponement of the digital vaccine launch, the ministry said the media will be advised of a new date and time in the coming days.

Under the new system, persons who have received the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to download their vaccination verification cards from the Ministry of Health and Wellness' website to show proof that they have taken the jab.

The downloadable digital feature would bring Jamaica in line with global COVID-19 vaccination standards.

