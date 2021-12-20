Manchester MP asks police to probe gun-wielding man in viral video

Manchester Central Member of Parliament Rhoda Crawford says she has referred to the police, a video which emerged on the weekend showing a man with a firearm.

The man was clad in a shirt that had her image.

Watch video here

Crawford, speaking in Bombay, Manchester this morning at the launch of a free public Wi-Fi initiative, said she does not condone criminality.

She also appealed to the maker of the video to or anyone with information on it to support the police in their investigation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"I do not support criminality and criminality of any sort must not be tolerated in our country and in this constituency," she said.

Just last month at the Jamaica Labour Party's Annual Conference Prime Minister Andrew Holness indicated that if he had things his way, the punishment for gun offences would start with the death penalty.

This morning, Crawford steered clear of that controversy but reinforced that illegal gun possession was a serious offence.

"I also believe that illegal possession of firearm must be dealt the harshest possible penalty under the laws of Jamaica," she said.

- Tamara Bailey

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com