Road Safety Unit pleads for safe holiday driving as crash fatalities reach 453

With Jamaica recording more than 450 road fatalities this year, director of the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, Deidre Hudson-Sinclair is pleading with Jamaicans to drive for life.

As at Monday, December 20, 2021, some 453 people were killed on Jamaica's roadways in 406 crashes.

Speeding has been a major contributor to road deaths this year.

Road deaths breakdown

Pedestrians - 20 per cent

Pedal cyclists - 6 per cent

Private motor vehicle drivers - 19 per cent

Private motor vehicle passengers - 13 per cent

Motorcyclists - 33 per cent

Commercial motor vehicle passengers - 2 per cent

Commercial motor vehicle drivers - 0.7 per cent

Public passenger vehicle drivers - 1 per cent

Pillion passengers - 3 per cent

Public passenger vehicle passengers - 2 per cent

Hudson-Sinclair said the 453 road fatalities represent a nine per cent increase over the corresponding period for 2020.

One hundred and fifty-three persons or 34 percent of this year's road fatalities occurred during COVID curfew hours.

Hudson-Sinclair is urging motorists and other road users to be responsible on the roads, as well as to obey the curfew restrictions.

“Safety is the best gift you can give this year and every year. So please take care and enjoy this valuable time with friends and family.

