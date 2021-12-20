St Andrew businessman, wife charged with fraud-related offences
Detectives from the Fraud Squad at the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch have arrested and charged a St Andrew businessman and his wife with several fraud related charges.
John Levy, 59, and Donna Levy, 56 have been charged with the following offences:
John Levy
Forgery
Fraud as a director
Conspiracy to defraud
Simple Larceny
Creating Public Mischief
Donna Levy
Conspiracy to defraud
Receiving stolen property.
The police have not provided any information about the circumstances surrounding the charges saying details will be released as soon as possible.
