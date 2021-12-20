St Andrew businessman, wife charged with fraud-related offences

Detectives from the Fraud Squad at the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch have arrested and charged a St Andrew businessman and his wife with several fraud related charges.

John Levy, 59, and Donna Levy, 56 have been charged with the following offences:

John Levy

Forgery

Fraud as a director

Conspiracy to defraud

Simple Larceny

Creating Public Mischief

Donna Levy

Conspiracy to defraud

Receiving stolen property.

The police have not provided any information about the circumstances surrounding the charges saying details will be released as soon as possible.

