Supreme Court refuses injunction against Digicel, Cari-Med COVID vaccine policies

The Supreme Court has refused to grant injunctions blocking the implementation of mandatory COVID vaccine policies by Digicel Jamaica and Cari-Med Limited.

This means employees must continue to comply with the requirements for COVID vaccination or routine testing at their expense pending trial of the matter.

Employees of both entities have brought claims against their employers.

More details soon.

